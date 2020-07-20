Zimbabwe police arrest a prominent journalist and an opposition leader

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe police arrested a prominent journalist as well as an opposition leader Monday, alleging the two incited fellow citizens to "participate in public violence."

In a media statement, the police confirmed that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transformation Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono, a prominent journalist, were arrested, adding that, "the duo will appear in court soon and are currently in police custody."

Ngarivhume is calling for nationwide protests on July 31 to push President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to fight corruption and a deteriorating economy under hashtag #ZanupfMustGo.

Early Monday, journalist Chin'ono posted a video clip of police arriving at his home and ordering him to stop the recording and ordered him to put his phone in his pockets.

The award-winning journalist was most recently working on allegations of corruption relating to the procurement of Covid-19 supplies by the health ministry, according to Amnesty International which accused the Zimbabwe government of using state's security forces to crack down and police any critics.