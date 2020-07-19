Photos: Enter the mind of Bruce Lee Bruce Lee was known as an amazing martial artist, but he was also a profound thinker. He left behind seven volumes of writing on everything from quantum physics to philosophy.

Bruce Lee, right, along with his mother and siblings poses for a family snapshot circa the late 1950s in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Lee grew up in an affluent family. His father was a famous opera star.

Bruce Lee portrays a young thug in an early TV performance. He acted in at least 20 films as a child actor in Hong Kong.

One of Lee's big breaks in Hollywood came when he portrayed Kato, the sidekick to the crime-fighting masked hero, the Green Hornet. The 1966 television series was short-lived, but it helped Lee build a following in Hong Kong.

Bruce Lee, his mother and son Brandon pose for a family snapshot circa 1970 in Los Angeles. Lee taught Brandon the martial arts. Brandon would later become an actor and martial artist before a tragic accident ended his life in 1993.

He barely weighted 150 pounds but the power of Bruce Lee's kicks were legendary.

Bruce Lee with his signature weapon, the dreaded nunchakus. The weapon was actually introduced to him by his training partner. Lee's ability to learn it so quickly amazed his partner.

