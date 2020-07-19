Record heat is moving into the Northeast on Sunday

(CNN) Over a dozen cities in the central and eastern United States could break record high temperatures on Sunday, and a few of them may do the same thing on Monday.

In the last week, the US saw more than 450 daily high temperature records fall, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . Sunday's high heat is likely add a few more locations to that list.

Besides the daily high record tallies, over 75 monthly heat records were set as well. And nearly a dozen locations this week set all-time high temperature records, including Turkey, Texas, (117°F) and Hialeah, Florida (100°F).

For many cities in the central and eastern US, summer heat waves can feel downright brutal due to high humidity. That will be the case Sunday for Cincinnati, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Baltimore, and Raleigh, North Carolina, which will have heat indices (what temperatures feel like) above 100°F.

Read More