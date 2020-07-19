Here are seven things you probably didn't know were connected to slavery
Updated 4:10 AM ET, Sun July 19, 2020
(CNN)As protesters across the United States continue calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice, organizations are coming to terms with their racist histories.
Throughout the South, monuments and flags celebrating the Confederacy are being taken down. Companies like Mars and Quaker Oats are planning to change or retire racist brand characters like Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima. And popular music groups such as Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks -- now Lady A and The Chicks -- have changed their names.
But in a country where enslaved Black people were so essential in its rise to global power, it's impossible to stamp out every link to its painful history. Slavery has marked everything from the US Capitol to the alcohol Americans consume.
Here are seven institutions that many people may not know are linked to slavery:
New York Life Insurance Company
One of the largest life insurance companies in the US has admitted that their predecessor company insured the lives of enslaved people for their owners.
In 2001 New York Life provided the New York Public Library its archival records containing insurance policies sold to slave owners.
"Our predecessor company, Nautilus Insurance Company, sold policies on the lives of enslaved persons between 1846-1848," the company said on its website. "We have been open and transparent about this brief and regrettable period of our history, with the Nautilus sale of slave policies covered in news accounts and books dating back to 1895."