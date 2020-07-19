(CNN) A 23-year-old Texas man allegedly shot his grandmother early Sunday and tried to stage her death as a drive-by shooting, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Marcus Hanson has been charged with the murder of his grandmother, 68-year-old Shelia Crosslin, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies responding to reports of a drive-by shooting in north Harris County just before 1 a.m. found the woman "lying in her bed and deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.

Hanson told deputies he heard "someone begin shooting into their home," the release said. He said he grabbed a handgun, went outside and fired several times at a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to the release.

Hanson "attempted to stage the scene," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

