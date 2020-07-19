A Kansas dog went missing for days. Turns out, she had journeyed to her previous house in Missouri, over 50 miles away

(CNN) After Cleo the 4-year-old Labrador went missing, her owners found her somewhere they didn't expect: At home.

Except that it was the family's previous home in Lawson, Missouri, rather than their home in Olathe, Kansas.

The family hadn't lived in their Kansas home for nearly two years, but Cleo made her way back to its porch, where the new homeowner found her.

"My wife and I had just gotten home from work," Colton Michael, the house's new owner, told CNN. "Cleo was laying on the front porch at the front door, just laying there, waiting for somebody it seemed like."

Cleo wasn't wearing a collar, but she was too well-groomed to be a stray, Michael thought, so he had Cleo scanned for a microchip. Thankfully she had one and it pulled up the name of her owner.

