A Florida man called his dad and said 'help' moments before he was killed alongside his friends, police say

(CNN) Three Florida friends who planned to go fishing late Friday evening were found killed after one of them attempted to call his father for help, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference.

"These folks appear to be beaten and shot," the sheriff said. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life and this ranks among the worst I've been to."

The sheriff's office identified the three victims as Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27. Judd said officers believe there were likely multiple suspects.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke in a new conference about the triple homicide

One of the victims, likely Tillman, arrived at the scene first and was killed when the two other victims arrived in a pickup truck, the sheriff said.

"They were shot up," he said. "But here's what the murderers didn't count on: that one of our victims, Brandon Rollins, was able to call his father, and say 'help.'"

Read More