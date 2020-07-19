A gunman in what appeared to be FedEx uniform opened fire at the home of a New Jersey federal judge, law enforcement official says

(CNN) US Marshals and the FBI are investigating a shooting at the home of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, law enforcement officials said.

Initial reports from law enforcement said the child opened the door with the parent right behind. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled, a law enforcement source told CNN.

A child and the judge's husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.

"We are looking for one subject," the FBI said in a statement. "We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

