A gunman in what appeared to be FedEx uniform opened fire at the home of a New Jersey federal judge, law enforcement official says

(CNN) US Marshals and the FBI are investigating a shooting at the home of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas, law enforcement officials said.

Initial reports from law enforcement said the child opened the door with the parent right behind. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and gunman fled, a law enforcement source told CNN.

A child and the judge's husband were shot. The judge is unharmed.

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

It is not yet known whether the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing to be an employee. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.

