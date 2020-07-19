A New York restaurant owner set fire to a table where Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein used to sit

(CNN) A New York restaurant where Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein were frequent visitors decided to start a new chapter by lighting the two disgraced moguls' regular table on fire.

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, said he wanted to erase their names from his restaurant's history.

When visiting 75 Main, the two used to dine at Table 1, according to Erdem.

"When I thought about it, like Jeffrey Epstein used to sit at this table, all I could think was I need to burn this f------ table and make sure nothing is going to stain my restaurant," Erdem, 39, told CNN.

