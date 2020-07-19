Chicago protesters rally at mayor's house a day after clashes with police

(CNN) Protesters gathered near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home on Saturday night, a day after violent clashes left police and protesters injured, CNN affiliate WLS reports.

Chicago Police said that 18 officers were injured in the protest after some people in the crowd used rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to attack officers, according to a statement. Some of the injured officers were taken to area hospitals by paramedics for further treatment and others were treated at the scene.

About 12 people were arrested and could potentially face charges that may include battery to a police officer, mob action, and/or other felonies, according to the statement.

Protesters and local leaders said that police had used excessive force on citizens during the protest.

