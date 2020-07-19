Three killed after a tour bus rolls over in the Canadian Rockies

Ottawa (CNN)Three people have died in an off-road tour bus accident in the Canadian Rockies, according to the company running the tour.
Dave McKenna, president of the Banff Jasper Collection, told CNN an off-road ice explorer was involved in an accident en route to the Athabasca Glacier on Saturday around 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET).
The Athabasca Glacier is on the Columbia Icefield, in the Canadian Rockies, about three and a half hours northwest of Calgary.
"I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as well as extend our utmost sympathy to those who were injured in yesterday's accident," McKenna said in an emailed statement.
Patients in critical condition
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Occupational Health and Safety are investigating the crash, according to the statement.
Alberta Health Services said on Twitter Saturday that multiple patients were injured after the bus rolled over in Alberta.
It said 24 patients had been taken to hospital, 14 in a critical condition. Air ambulances and helicopters also responded to the accident.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences in a post on Twitter Sunday.
"To those who lost a loved one in yesterday's bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts. We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured. And to the first responders, thank you for your quick action and hard work," Trudeau said.