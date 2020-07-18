A swarm of flying ants stretched for miles over the UK and looked like rain on weather radar

(CNN) You can add giant swarms of flying ants to your 2020 scary-sounding insects Bingo card alongside murder hornets and hordes of noisy cicadas.

The UK's Met Office shared radar imagery that showed the ants flying over the southeast part of the country.

It's not raining in London, Kent or Sussex, but our radar says otherwise...📡



The radar is actually picking up a swarm of #flyingants across the southeast 🐜



During the summer ants can take to the skies in a mass emergence usually on warm, humid and windless days #flyingantday pic.twitter.com/aMF6RxR943 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 17, 2020

It looked like rain on the radar, but a meteorologist with the country's weather agency said it was "dry, hot and sunny" at the time. The swarm was visible on radar for about two hours on Friday morning.

The forecasters' satellites didn't show enough clouds to produce rain in the area, she said.

