Nelson Mandela: 10 surprising facts you probably didn't know

This story originally published in 2013.

(CNN) Nelson Mandela was loved and admired the world over -- profiled in books and movies and showered with awards and accolades. But even the most public of personalities have little-known facts buried in their biographies.

Here are 10 surprising facts you probably didn't know about Nelson Mandela:

1. He lived up to his name

Mandela's birth name was Rolihlahla. In his Xhosa tribe, the name means pulling the branch of a tree or troublemaker . The name "Nelson" was given to him by his teacher on his first day of elementary school. It's not clear why she chose that particular name. It was the 1920s, and African children were given English names so colonial masters could pronounce them easily.

2. He had a cameo in a Spike Lee film