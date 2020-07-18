Rev. Vickey Gibbs, beloved Houston pastor and activist, dies at 57

(CNN) In her last sermon in early June, Rev. Vickey Gibbs described what she called a fractured nation, and the impact that the coronavirus was having on her community in Houston, Texas.

At her church, she spoke about racial tensions in our country and the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. She also talked about Covid-19 testing shortages and remembered the more than 100,000 people who have died from the coronavirus in the US in the last four months.

A little more than a month later, on July 10, the progressive pastor died of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus. Rev. Gibbs was 57. Her death came five days after she had tested positive, her wife Cassandra White says.

Vickey, as she was known to family and friends, was born on Dec. 1, 1962 in Beaumont, Texas. In elementary school, she would finish her work before her classmates and was known to sing to herself until everyone else was done. She left her hometown in search of a more progressive church, and she joined Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church in 1981, when she was 18 years old.

After arriving at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, she helped establish the church's gospel ensemble and also formed an African American women's ensemble. Rev. Gibbs worked in various other roles at the church over the last 40 years, including as a member of the church's Board of Directors and as a confidential administrative assistant for its senior pastor.

