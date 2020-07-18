A paletero was beaten unconscious and another one was killed. Street vendors are on edge

(CNN) Miguel Medina stopped his push cart in downtown Los Angeles and reached inside for paleta. Within seconds, he was knocked unconscious.

When the 58-year-old street vendor opened his eyes, he was on the ground and surrounded by firefighters, he says. His head "hurt a lot" and his wallet was gone.

Medina, who was robbed on Tuesday, is among several street vendors who have been have beaten and robbed in recent months in states like California Texas and Colorado

As cities shut down and reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, vendors have relied on selling Mexican ice pops known as paletas, corn on the cob and other snacks to survive. But some like Medina, who has been a paletero for nearly a decade, are considering quitting a job that has allowed them to bring joy to their communities.

"They didn't say anything. They just hit me and knocked me out," Medina told CNN.

