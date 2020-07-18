NYPD commissioner offers scathing rebuke of lawmakers critical of officers and pushing for reforms

(CNN) The leader of the New York Police Department offered a scathing rebuke of lawmakers who have been critical of officers and pushed for reforms during a closed-door speech at the department's weekly crime stats briefing, according to a video recording of the remarks obtained by CNN.

"They don't have a goddamn clue what they're talking about but we are not going to let them destroy this city," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a CompStat briefing on Thursday. "People that don't have a clue about how to keep New Yorkers safe suddenly think they know about policing."

The police commissioner did not name any specific lawmakers in his speech at the CompStat briefing, a weekly meeting of department leaders and top commanders.

CNN reached out to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office and the NYPD for comment on the seven-minute video. Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said Saturday the mayor and Shea remain working partners.

"As shown in their hour-long press conference together on Friday, the mayor and commissioner are closely working together to beat back crime," Arredondo said.

