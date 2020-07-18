Florida bicyclist injured in collision with an iguana

(CNN) A Florida man was injured in a bicycle crash with an iguana.

Don't worry -- the injuries weren't life-threatening, at least for the 62-year-old bicyclist, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The man was riding on a path July 10 in Marathon, in the Keys, when the iguana darted in front of him, he told officers.

Keys residents are in a "constant battle" with the lizards, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff. "They're just everywhere. Cars hit them a lot on the highway."

They can grow up to 5 feet long and have been known to fall from trees in cool weather.

