Four California teens create Covid-19 coloring book for children and raise money for charity

(CNN)Four California high school students are helping children color their way through the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauryn Hong, Ella Matlock, Sofia Migliazza and Erin Rogers teamed up on an economics class capstone project at the end of their freshman year at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
The students, all 15 years old, developed a business plan to publish a coronavirus-themed coloring book for children that would raise money for charity. But instead of stopping there, the four used their plan to create Be The Change Coloring Co. to publish the "Covid Coloring Book."
"It was supposed to be just a plan and we were supposed to just go through the motions of marketing and figuring out business analysis since it was for economics. And we actually went through with it and we made the actual book and it's a real business now and that was the crazy part," Hong told CNN.
Jeff Montooth teaches Advanced Placement government and economics classes at the school in Long Beach, California. Typically, he said he asks his students to develop a business plan that solves an environmental problem.
"This year, due to the lockdowns and quarantine, I decided to broaden the scope of the project to include charity businesses as well," Montooth told CNN. "I wanted to make the project as relevant as possible and allow kids the opportunity to create something real and give back to their community. I also had to be flexible because my students were all dealing with a variety of different challenges and to try to continue with business as usual didn't make sense."
The 28-page coloring book features characters Al E. Gator, Wally the Narwhal and Sam the Snail. The characters explain the do's and don'ts for staying safe during the pandemic, including how to properly wash your hands. The book even comes with a face mask.
"The coloring book gives kids the information without totally overloading them," Matlock said.
The book costs $5 and 40% of the price is donated