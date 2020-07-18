Four California teens create Covid-19 coloring book for children and raise money for charity

(CNN) Four California high school students are helping children color their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lauryn Hong, Ella Matlock, Sofia Migliazza and Erin Rogers teamed up on an economics class capstone project at the end of their freshman year at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

The students, all 15 years old, developed a business plan to publish a coronavirus-themed coloring book for children that would raise money for charity. But instead of stopping there, the four used their plan to create Be The Change Coloring Co. to publish the "Covid Coloring Book."

"It was supposed to be just a plan and we were supposed to just go through the motions of marketing and figuring out business analysis since it was for economics. And we actually went through with it and we made the actual book and it's a real business now and that was the crazy part," Hong told CNN.

Sofia Migliazza, Ella Matlock, Erin Rogers and Lauryn Hong created Be the Change Coloring Co. as part of a economics class project.

Jeff Montooth teaches Advanced Placement government and economics classes at the school in Long Beach, California. Typically, he said he asks his students to develop a business plan that solves an environmental problem.

