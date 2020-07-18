Tennessee Governor delays inmate's execution due to Covid-19

(CNN) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has postponed a killer's execution because of the coronavirus.

Lee, a Republican, issued a temporary reprieve to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols on Friday, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nichols raped and killed Karen Pulley in 1988. He had been set to die on August 4.

"I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Lee wrote on Twitter.

I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary reprieve from execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/28g44pQX6n — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 17, 2020

Read More