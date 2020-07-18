With plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. on fire and filling with smoke, pilot kicked open cabin door

(CNN) As the crashed plane began to fill with smoke, one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s pilots kicked open the main cabin door wide enough for the NASCAR legend and his family to escape to safety, according to a trove of documents released this week by the National Transportation Safety Board.

All five people and a dog survived after the Cessna Citation crashed while the pilots were trying to land in August at the municipal airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Both Earnhardt and the pilots told NTSB investigators that it seemed the right landing gear collapsed during a hard landing. The former driver, who was recently voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, tried to open an emergency door with the help of pilot Richard "Mike" Pope, but they couldn't get it to work.

Earnhardt also tried to get the rear hatch open. He told pilot Jeff Melton to try the cabin door again.

According to a statement from Earnhardt and his wife to accident investigators, there was heavy smoke coming from the bathroom and flames were visible.

