Canada denies Toronto Blue Jays' request to play home games due to pandemic

(CNN) In another blow to sporting events in the age of coronavirus, Canada is not allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to play home games in Toronto due to the pandemic, according to a statement from the country's minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship.

The Canadian government determined that "the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety," according to a statement from Marco E. L. Mendicino, the country's immigration minister. The Blue Jays would also be required to play in locations where the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains high, Mendicino said.

"Canada has been able to flatten the curve in large part because of the sacrifices Canadians have made," Mendicino said. "We understand professional sports are important to the economy and to Canadians. At the same time, our government will continue to take decisions at the border on the basis of the advice of our health experts in order to protect the health and safety of all Canadians."

Under Canada's Quarantine Act, any person entering Canada from the United States is subject to a strict 14-day quarantine. Gatherings of more than 10 people are also prohibited in the city of Toronto.

