Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized three times in one week

(CNN) The Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan has been vandalized three times in one week, according to the New York Police Department.

The latest incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when two women from Staten Island, ages 39 and 29, were arrested after they were seen pouring paint on the mural, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN.

When an officer attempted to approach one of the women, the officer slipped and injured his head and arm. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The two women were charged with criminal mischief and were released with desk appearance tickets, according to the NYPD.

The mural was first vandalized Monday when an unnamed suspect dumped red paint on the V in "Lives." The department said it was investigating the vandalism.