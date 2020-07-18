This 'blessing box' is answering prayers by providing food, necessities and hope in a small Georgia community

(CNN) When Mandy Stewart established the Love Your Neighbor Ministries just over a month ago, she made sure that her mission was right in the name.

Stewart started the ministry after seeing her neighbors going without food and other necessities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now a simple wooden cabinet she calls the "blessing box" is providing much needed help for her community.

"I love to coupon and find deals, and I actually got a stockpile for my family and I thought, 'how could I use this?'" Stewart told CNN, referring to her inspiration for the blessing box.

Stewart, 40, a mother of five, went online and saw other communities putting pantry cabinets out in public, but she knew there weren't any near her home in Lula, Georgia.

"Me and my husband are not carpenters by no means, but we built this little box," she said.

