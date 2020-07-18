Black women are often overlooked by social justice movements, a new study finds

(CNN) Black women across the United States have been marching on the front lines of protests for decades, demanding justice and equality -- but they are still disregarded by social justice movements, according to a new study.

"Black women are often overlooked in people's conversations about racism and sexism even though they face a unique combination of both of these forms of discrimination simultaneously," said Stewart Coles, lead researcher of the study published by the American Psychological Association.

"This 'intersectional invisibility' means that movements that are supposed to help Black women may be contributing to their marginalization."

The study's findings are based on data from 1,000 participants in the US who were asked whether 41 positive or negative stereotypical attributes -- such as aggression, violence, ambitiousness, or sexual promiscuity -- were associated with different races or groups.

The participants' answers showed that they view a "typical woman" as being similar to a White woman rather than a Black woman, and that Black women have more similarities with Black men than they do White women or men.

