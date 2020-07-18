11-year-old supports single mothers during pandemic with his lemonade stand

(CNN) Cartier Carey is proving no one is too young to make a difference. The 11-year-old is working hard to provide relief for single mothers one cup of lemonade at a time.

He says that he wanted to alleviate the strains that Covid-19 has put on families. "I wanted to help mothers who were struggling."

Cartier is rallying members of the Hampton, Virginia, community to raise money by selling lemonade and other tasty treats. All the proceeds go towards buying diapers and wipes for mothers in need.

However, his lemonade stand is only his latest effort to offer aid during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Cartier created care packages called "Carti packs," filled with deodorant, soap and tissues to give to the homeless population.

He founded his own non-profit organization called Kids 4 Change 757 about a year ago. Cartier says he was motivated to create the movement so he "could help the community and make the community better."

