Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya dies at 20

(CNN) Pairs figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics, has died at 20 in Moscow, the International Skating Union reported Saturday.

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing," said ISU President Jan Dijkema in a statement on the organization's website. "She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."

Details of her death were not immediately known.

Alexandrovskaya teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016.

Windsor posted a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote: "Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia.

Read More