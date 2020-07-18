(CNN) Daniel Bard last pitched in the majors a little more than seven years ago. A former first-round pick with the Boston Red Sox, Bard had injuries, trouble with his mechanics and mental challenges -- also known as the yips.

In a remarkable comeback, Bard, 35, learned Friday he has earned a spot on the 30-man Colorado Rockies' Opening Day roster.

"I'm just super happy to be back," Bard said. "I'm thankful to the Rockies for including me in the player pool to begin with, because they easily could have left me off. I couldn't be more grateful for all the people that have allowed this to happen."

Bard has not pitched in the majors since he was with Boston on April 27, 2013. After multiple failed comeback attempts, he had decided at the time that he had enough, retiring in 2017.

"I signed all kinds of deals, from 2012 to '17, with a lot of different teams trying to get back," Bard said. "I just was never comfortable because I wasn't confident in what I was doing on the field."

Read More