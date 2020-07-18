Many people don't know their blood type. Here's how to find out yours

(CNN) Is your blood type A, B, a combination of the two or something else?

You don't know, you say? Many people don't know their blood type. In fact, only 66% of Americans reported knowing their blood type, according to a 2019 CBS News poll.

Those letters (and pluses and minuses) can be crucial information in an emergency, and there are simple but accurate ways to find out.

Most blood types are only compatible with a handful of others, according to Dr. Dayand Borge, Divisional Chief Medical Officer at the American Red Cross.

Accidental Incompatible blood transfusions, while rare, can be dangerous, Borge said.

