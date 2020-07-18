Nantes Cathedral blaze investigated as possible arson

(CNN) An arson investigation has being launched into a fire that broke out in a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday, the city's Mayor Johanna Rolland told CNN affiliate BFM.

"What is certain is that there were three different fire outbreaks, I saw them myself," Rolland said about the blaze at Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, which has been contained. CNN has contacted the Nantes prosecutor's office for more information.

Fire Chief Laurent Ferlay told a press briefing in front of the cathedral that the blaze was not as big as the one that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral in April 2019, and the damage is not as bad.

"I can confirm that we are not in the Notre Dame of Paris situation, rooftop is not affected," Ferlay told CNN affiliate BFM on Saturday.

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

