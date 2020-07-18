Fire breaks out at Nantes Cathedral in France

(CNN) A fire that broke out in a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes has been contained, according to Fire Chief Laurent Ferlay on Saturday, 15 months after a blaze tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Ferlay told a press briefing in front of the Cathedral of Saint Peter and Saint Paul that the fire was not as big as the one that engulfed Notre Dame in April 2019 and the damage is not as bad.

"I can confirm that we are not in the Notre Dame of Paris situation, rooftop is not affected," Ferlay told CNN affiliate BFM on Saturday.

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

Ferlay added there are 104 firefighters at the scene, who will remain there "all day."

