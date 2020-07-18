'Black Forest Rambo' arrested after five-day manhunt in Germany

(CNN) A man nicknamed "Black Forest Rambo" has been arrested in Germany's southwest Black Forest region after five days on the run, Baten-Wurttemberg police said Friday.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Yves Rausch, and was given the nickname in local media outlets and on social media after he disappeared into the forest after an altercation with police.

On Sunday, police reported that officers were called about a man "dressed in camouflage" carrying a bow and arrow.

Rausch initially cooperated with the officers, before threatening them with a gun and managing to disarm them of their "service weapons" before disappearing into the forest.

"A large force of several hundred emergency services" and helicopters were deployed around the town of Oppenau for the search efforts, authorities said.

Read More