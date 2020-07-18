Over 2,000 health care workers in Ghana have been infected with coronavirus

(CNN) Over 2,000 health care workers in Ghana have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in March, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Of those infected, six have died -- five were engaged in active clinical practice, a health adviser for the office of the president said.

"I want to be clear," Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare said to CNN on Thursday. "The number of those infected is a cumulative figure and not a number that was a result over a short period of time."

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, could not specify exactly how 2,000-plus health care workers became infected but initially, he said, the country faced personal protective equipment shortages that made it difficult for workers to adequately protect themselves.

Since then, he said, the number of those infected has reduced significantly.

