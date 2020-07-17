Fatal shot that killed Washington police officer was from his partner

(CNN) A police officer killed in a shooting earlier this week in a Seattle suburb was struck by gunfire from a fellow police officer, according to the agency investigating the shooting.

Officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, was struck by a bullet fired from the gun of fellow Officer Mustafa Kumcur, according to a news release issued by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

The officers were responding to gunfire from the man they had attempted to pull over for not having a license plate, 37-year-old Henry Eugene Washington, according to investigators.

Washington is charged with first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree attempted murder and vehicular assault, according to charging documents filed Friday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

"The fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is immaterial to his culpability in this crime. But for Mr. Washington's directed attack on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today," the charging documents say.

