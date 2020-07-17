Myles Garrett, the NFL's highest-paid defender, says the league owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

(CNN) The NFL's highest-paid defender is standing up for former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Speaking about social justice with Cleveland.com , Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said in a video chat that Kaepernick deserves an apology from the NFL.

"I feel like they should have a bigger voice," Garrett responded when asked if the NFL needs to do more. "They have so much access to resources. They should be able to speak up. I believe Kap deserves an apology."

Kaepernick began to kneel during the national anthem while it was being played before games in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, and he last played in the league in 2016 after he opted out of his contact with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick accused the NFL and teams in the league of preventing him from playing, believing that he was blacklisted by the league. He settled his collusion grievance case against the NFL last year but has still not signed with a team.

Read More