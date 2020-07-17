Woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at NYPD pleads not guilty

(CNN) Samantha Shader, a New York woman indicted for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police car containing officers during a protest in Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty to the federal charges on Friday.

Shader was indicted in June on seven counts, including use of explosives, arson, using an explosive to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder and possessing and making a destructive device.

According to a criminal complaint, New York Police Department officers saw Shader throw a Molotov cocktail at their vehicle, jumped out and arrested her. The May 29 incident was caught on video shot by a witness.

Prosecutors said Shader admitted to "possessing the Molotov cocktail and throwing it at the NYPD vehicle." Prosecutors say Shader "wanted to cause harm to NYPD officers and damage NYPD property," according to a detention memo.

Prosecutors say Shader said that a Black protester gave her the device, according to court filings, but investigators said they determined Shader got the bottle for the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York.

