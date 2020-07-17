Chicago mayor to White House press secretary: "Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth"

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn't mince her words when it comes to Twitter.

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back, tweeting "Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth."

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

On the internet, a "Karen" is a moniker for a stereotypically rude, middle aged White woman -- the type who demand to "speak to the manager" or call the police on Black people in innocent situations

Lightfoot is no stranger to social media. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, she has used videos and memes to encourage residents to follow stay at home orders . Her brusque, no-nonsense approach to the pandemic has spawned the internet sensation of "Lori Lightfoot is watching you."

