Chicago mayor to White House press secretary: "Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth"

After White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back, tweeting "Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth."

"Where's Lightfoot" memes showing the mayor watching over the city are a popular mainstay in Chicago -- on one Instagram page , the mayor pops up at park barricades, people's homes as they consider going outside, and even in iconic works of art.

Lightfoot, a former assistant US attorney, not only became Chicago's first Black female mayor when she was elected, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian.

