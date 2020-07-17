NBA star James Harden criticized for wearing Blue Lives Matter face mask

(CNN) Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is taking some heat on social media for sporting a face mask with a thin blue line, a symbol that represents the Blue Lives Matter non-profit organization.

Harden joined the rest of his teammates at the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando on Tuesday, four days after the rest of the team.

In a video posted on the Rockets' Twitter page, Harden can be seen wearing a face covering, hat and luggage in hand, entering a hotel.

The Beard has arrived! 🛬 pic.twitter.com/WrTZMclEDh — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 15, 2020

It wasn't entirely clear from Tuesday's video what the face covering looked like until both the NBA and the Rockets tweeted a close up of Harden on Thursday calling him, "The Masked Beard."

And while the photos show Harden is doing his part to curb the spread of coronavirus, many are slamming the design of his mask that a represents a national group of police and their supporters created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.