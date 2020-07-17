Hawaii ex-police officer sentenced for forcing a man to lick urinal

(CNN) A former Honolulu police officer was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday for forcing a homeless man to lick a public urinal, court documents show.

John Rabago, 44, was charged with one count of conspiring to deprive a person of his civil rights and one count of acting under color of law to deprive the same individual of his civil rights. He pleaded guilty to both charges in December, according to court records.

The judge sentenced Rabago to three years in prison for the first charge and one year for the second, the sentencing document shows. The terms will be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release once he is released from prison, the same document said.

Rabago's attorney, Megan Kau, said she was concerned over the length of the sentence.

"It seems to be a reaction to what's going on in the nation regarding racism in the police forces on the mainland," Kau told CNN.

