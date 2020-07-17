Civil rights icon Rev. CT Vivian dies at 95

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:People we've lost in 2020
1 of 88
Civil Rights pioneer the Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian, who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and helped lead the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died July 17 of natural causes, his daughter told CNN.
2 of 88
Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," died at the age of 49, according to a statement from the Discovery Channel on Monday, July 13. No cause of death was available.
3 of 88
The body of former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was found in a Southern California lake on July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. Rivera, 33, had been presumed dead after she went missing on July 8. She had gone to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities. Rivera's son was later seen on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. Rivera played Santana Lopez on "Glee" and appeared in nearly every episode of the musical-comedy-drama. She was also on the sitcom "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise."
4 of 88
Zindzi Mandela, South Africa's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of anti-apartheid icons Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died July 13 at the age of 59, according to the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
5 of 88
Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband, John Travolta, said in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 12. She was 57 years old.
6 of 88
Country music scribe Charlie Daniels, best known for the hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died July 6 at the age of 83.
7 of 88
Ennio Morricone, an Oscar-winning film composer, died July 6 at the age of 91. Morricone is best known for the instantly recognizable melodies from "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "Once Upon a Time in the West."
8 of 88
Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who had admirers across the world rallying for his recovery, died July 5 after a battle with Covid-19, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. He was 41.