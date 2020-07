Civil rights icon Rev. CT Vivian dies at 95

The body of former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was found in a Southern California lake on July 13, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said. Rivera, 33, had been presumed dead after she went missing on July 8. She had gone to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son, according to authorities. Rivera's son was later seen on the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. Rivera played Santana Lopez on "Glee" and appeared in nearly every episode of the musical-comedy-drama. She was also on the sitcom "The Royal Family" and in the comedy film "The Master of Disguise."