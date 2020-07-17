A teenager created an anti-racism calendar to make it easier for everyone to become an ally

(CNN) A Vermont teen found a way to creatively help others grow into becoming better allies for the people of color in their communities with an anti-racist calendar.

Sixteen-year-old Tilly Krishna thought that there was a need for a simple resource to help people become more aware of Black history and bias in their own lives and communities.

"Before recently, when people said racism, people think it's just saying the N-word or very explicit things like that, but... it's not just one person making a snide comment, it's systemic things and institutionalized oppression we still have," Krishna told CNN.

She wanted to help others get educated on racism after the Black Lives Matter protests in the spring, so she used some inspiration from the 30-day challenges that have been circulating on social media since the shutdowns began. She made a calendar that dedicated each day to learning, watching, or doing an activity related to becoming anti-racist.

"I tried to make it a combination of action steps as well as some educational things, I didn't expect it to spread as much as it did," Krishna told CNN.

