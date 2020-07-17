(CNN) Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, has married her fiancé in a secret wedding at Windsor Castle attended by Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice tied the knot with real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN.

The pair have been engaged since September but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with the lead-up to their ceremony. Mapelli Mozzi proposed while the couple were spending a weekend away in Italy last year.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."