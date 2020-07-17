Summer means more than just sunny days and warm-weather; it’s also one of the best times to shop retailers’ many summer savings events. Sift through some of the below sales this weekend to make the most of some of the season’s best sales. There really is something for everyone, whether you’re looking to upgrade your space, your look or your tech.

Tech and electronics

Best Buy

The ultimate electronics retailer is running a few promotions that are worth checking out: First, for the student in your life, find back-to-school savings on tons of tech, including laptops, headphones and even calculators — particularly useful for those who already know that they’ll be distance learning this fall. And second, check out the Open-Box and Clearance Sale for up to 40% off outlet items.

Samsung QLED TVs

If your home entertainment setup could use an upgrade, check out Amazon’s current deals on Samsung QLED TVs. Three series are currently marked down in multiple sizes, including the impressive Frame series, which doubles as a work of art in your home when you’re not using it.

Nebula projectors

Bring movie night outside with a new projector from Anker’s Nebula. Woot! has a pair of Nebula projectors on sale now: the Prizm II Full HD 1080p LED Projector and the beloved Mars II 300 ANSI Lumen Home Theater Portable Projector. Either will serve you well during your next binge session.

Home and health

Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation with $300 off a Gravity Blanket and $150 off the Sleep Essentials Bundle when you purchase a Pod mattress from Eight Sleep. Plus, score an additional $150 off the Pod or Pod Pro by stacking the code AFF150 on top of this offer.

Riley Home

Keep cool at Riley Home’s Summer of Linen Sale, where you’ll find 20% off light linen sheet sets, duvet covers, shams, towels and more. Just use code SUMMERLINEN20 to score your discount on the ultimate warm-weather fabric.

Boutique Rugs

It’s Black Friday in July at Boutique Rugs. Starting on Friday, take 60% off your purchase with code SBF60. It’s the perfect opportunity to add a new rug to any area in your home — including your outdoor space.

Cocoon by Sealy

Need a new mattress? Through Monday, take 35% off — and save hundreds of dollars — on the Chill Mattress. In fact, the queen size is going for just $599. Don’t sleep on this summer sleep steal.

Roomba

Check vacuuming off your to-do list for good with one of these two on-sale Roombas from Woot!. Opt for the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum or the even more powerful iRobot Roomba 980. Both feature Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to schedule cleanings via iRobot’s app.

Fashion and beauty

Nisolo

One of our favorite sustainable fashion brands, Nisolo is offering 25% off sitewide on orders of $160 or more with code TOGETHER, so now’s the time to shop shoes, bags and other accessories — even masks. Just note: The promo excludes hand woven shoe styles.

United By Blue

Eco-driven outdoor brand United By Blue is hosting their End of Season Sale starting Friday, with up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 50% off sale items with code SEEYASUMMER. Find everything you need — including apparel and accessories — to get outside this summer.

Adidas

Through July 22, take 25% off sitewide at the fan-favorite activewear brand by using code EXTRA25 at checkout. It’s the perfect opportunity to score top sellers like the Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Pants, Ultraboost 20, and Stan Smith Shoes.

Faherty Brand

Faherty Brand is hosting a Slub Cotton Flash Sale, featuring deals on summer-weight henleys, hoodies, and sweatshirts. These apparel items for guys are starting at just $49, and will keep you feeling cozy on chillier nights without making you sweat.

Forever 21

Shop Forever 21’s Buy More, Save More Sale: Get $40 off orders of $130+ with code GET40, $25 off orders of $100+ with code GET25 and $15 off orders of $70+ with code GET15.

Toms

Kick up your heels for Toms’ Sale on Sale! Right now, score an extra 30% off all markdowns for a total of up to 60% off select clearance styles with code SAVEBIG.

