(CNN) A five-year-old boy was allegedly raped by three children in northern Australia earlier this month, police said.

The alleged incident occurred on a beach in the remote Queensland town of Napranum at about 7 p.m. on July 1, according to a spokesperson for Queensland Police.

The alleged offenders -- boys between the ages of 10 and 13 -- "will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act," the police spokesperson said.

On Friday, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the incident was an "absolute tragedy."

"Sadly, yes, we did investigate that," Carroll told reporters. "It's being dealt with, we're working with the community. It shouldn't happen and it's tragic."

