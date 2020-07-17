Several police officers fired in India after video surfaces showing force used against protesting Dalit farmers

(CNN) Seven police officers and a senior local official have been fired in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after footage of a violent encounter between police and two farmers went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the state's Guna district on July 14, as authorities attempted to clear the farmers from land that the government had marked as the site for a new college, according to a statement from the district administration.

Video of the incident shows police striking a man while a woman tries to stop the officers, as onlookers and children cry nearby.

At some point during the ordeal, the victims, a married couple, consumed pesticides in protest of their removal. It is not clear for how long they had been living and farming on the land.

The two individuals are now in stable condition, S. Vishwanathan, the head of the Guna district administration, said on Wednesday. Vishwanathan said in a video posted to Twitter by the state's public affairs department that the couple had refused to be taken to the hospital after drinking the pesticides, which forced police to "take control of the situation."

Read More