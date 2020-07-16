This was excerpted from the July 16 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Let's dispense with the idea that Donald Trump cares about democracy in Hong Kong.

With the world fixated on public health and America's reputation shredded by its world-worst response to Covid-19, Beijing sees an opening. It's spitting back at US rhetoric, planting its flag everywhere in the South China Sea, bringing Hong Kong to heel and piling diplomatic pressure on Australia.

Meanwhile, the President needs a scapegoat for his poor handling of the pandemic -- and China makes the perfect US election-year villain. This week alone, the US comprehensively rejected Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea and stripped Hong Kong of trading privileges. America's friends -- like Britain, which just dumped China's Huawei from its new 5G network -- are being forced to choose which side they want to be on.

Trump isn't worried about plunging the world's most important bilateral relationship into years of tension: He does whatever is good for him at any given moment. But things may not improve if Joe Biden takes the oath of office next January; whoever the commander in chief, America needs a new China policy if it hopes to preserve its power in the Pacific and avoid a confrontation with the new superpower far earlier than expected.

