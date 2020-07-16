NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch delayed

(CNN)The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's next great observatory, has been delayed once again. The new target launch date is October 31, 2021. The telescope will launch from French Guiana.
The impact to the previous launch target of March 2021 is due to a combination of factors brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and technical challenges, according to the agency.
The telescope will answer questions about our solar system, study exoplanets in new ways and peer deeper into the universe than we've ever been able to.
It comes equipped with a mirror that can extend 21 feet and 4 inches -- a massive length that will allow the mirror to collect more light from the objects it observes once the telescope is in space. The more light the mirror can collect, the more details the telescope can observe.
It's the largest mirror NASA has ever built, the agency said, but its size created a unique problem. The mirror was so large that it couldn't fit inside a rocket. So they designed the telescope as a series of moving parts that can fold origami-style and fit inside a 16-foot space for launch.
But it won't launch yet. Three months of the delay were attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, two were added for schedule margin and two were also tacked on to test and understand mechanisms like folding and stowing the telescope's sun shield and work on risk reductions, NASA officials said during a Thursday press conference.
While NASA confirmed it's tracking an uptick in coronavirus cases at its centers in Florida, Texas and Alabama, it doesn't believe any transmission has occurred at any of its facilities or locations. The centers have encouraged employees to work from home, wear masks on site and social distance.
The telescope was supposed to go through an assessment in April of this year, with a decision expected in May about the launch date, but the pandemic changed their plans and pushed the assessment until now.
"The perseverance and innovation of the entire Webb Telescope team has enabled us to work through challenging situations we could not have foreseen on our path to launch this unprecedented mission," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters in Washington.
"Webb is the world's most complex space observatory, and our top science priority, and we've worked hard to keep progress moving during the pandemic," said Zurbuchen. "The team continues to be focused on reaching milestones and arriving at the technical solutions that will see us through to this new launch date next year."
The telescope has been going through testing at Northrop Grumman, an industry partner of the mission, in Redondo Beach, California, including testing of its giant mirror in March and a recent Comprehensive Systems Test. This is the first full systems evaluation that h