NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch delayed

(CNN) The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's next great observatory, has been delayed once again. The new target launch date is October 31, 2021. The telescope will launch from French Guiana.

The impact to the previous launch target of March 2021 is due to a combination of factors brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and technical challenges, according to the agency.

The telescope will answer questions about our solar system, study exoplanets in new ways and peer deeper into the universe than we've ever been able to.

It comes equipped with a mirror that can extend 21 feet and 4 inches -- a massive length that will allow the mirror to collect more light from the objects it observes once the telescope is in space. The more light the mirror can collect, the more details the telescope can observe.

It's the largest mirror NASA has ever built, the agency said, but its size created a unique problem. The mirror was so large that it couldn't fit inside a rocket. So they designed the telescope as a series of moving parts that can fold origami-style and fit inside a 16-foot space for launch.

Read More